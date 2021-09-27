Other biotechs with PAH candidates benefitting from talk of Acceleron acquistion

Sep. 27, 2021 1:39 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK), GOSS, PHAS, KROSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Stock market data with uptrend vector
sitox/E+ via Getty Images

  • Other biotech companies that have pulmonary arterial hypertension candidates in their pipelines are higher today in the wake of news that Acceleron Pharma (XLRN +6.3%) is in talks to be acquired for $11B.
  • Acceleron's lead asset, sotatercept, is in phase 3 for pulmonary arterial hypertension ("PAH").
  • Gossamer Bio (GOSS +11.1%) which has seralutinb (GB002) in phase 2 for PAH, is up considerably.
  • Phase Bio's (PHAS +5.3%) pemziviptadil (PB1046) is in phase 2 as well. The company had said it planned to release phase 2b data mid-year.
  • Keros Therapeutics (KROS +28.8%) has the protein therapeutic KER-050 in the preclinical stage, is up significantly.
