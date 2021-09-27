Silvergate Capital stock climbs after Morgan Stanley weighs in with bullish rating

  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock jumps 5.0% after Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe initiates coverage of the crypto-focused bank with an Overweight rating.
  • "We see a 3:1 bull:bear skew, but recognize that SI has the widest risk-reward of any bank we cover as it growth is tied directly to the health and growth of the cryptocurrency industry," Zerbe writes in a note to clients.
  • Silvergate's (SI) model is based on a real-time payments platform — the Silvergate Exchange Network — that facilitates the transfer of U.S. dollars between its digital currency customers, giving SI's investors "a nearly pure-play way to participate in the rapid growth of the nascent cryptocurrency industry," he said.
  • The analyst expects 37% annual EPS growth through 2025 and could increase even more with the introduction of new lending or fee-based products.
  • Earning asset balances are expected to grow 48% over the next 12 months "with minimal credit risk as loans held for investment are just 6% of earning assets," the note said.
  • But there are big risks, as well. "Potential regulation around the cryptocurrency market is perhaps the most meaningful, yet unknowable, risk facing Silvergate (SI)," Zerbe said.
  • Zerbe's Overweight rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating, which assigns poor grades for Value and Profitability, but agrees with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 2 Neutral).
  • Last week, Silvergate (SI) stock was one of the biggest decliners among financial stocks with market cap over $2B.
