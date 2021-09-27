Can Thor close its FY21 on a strong note?
- Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.86 (+33.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.32B (+43.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin of 14.6%.
- Over the last 1 year, Thor has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The recreation vehicle (RV) maker reported record results in its FQ3, achieving the highest quarterly net sales and net income figures in its history. Sales increased 105.7% Y/Y to $3.46B, reflecting continued strong demand for the company's RVs, while EPS came at $3.29 per diluted share vs. $0.43 per diluted share in the same period of the prior year.
- Consolidated gross profit margin for the quarter was 14.6%, a 240-basis point improvement over the comparable prior-year period. Higher consumer demand drove the company's order backlog to more than $14B at the end of the quarter.
- The management continues to see robust demand for its RVs, but also warned of ongoing global supply chain issues.
- In July, Citi upgraded Thor Industries's rating to "Buy" from "Neutral" citing robust RV trends. According to the latest update from RV Industry Association, RV shipments increased 3.5% in July to a record tally.
- More recently, the company announced the acquisition of Wichita, Kansas-based RV parts maker AirX Intermediate. The deal is expected to be accretive to Thor's FY22 earnings and will enhance gross margins mainly in the aftermarket business. It also has the potential to expand Airxcel's supply chain business in North America and Europe over time to meet increased RV OEM and aftermarket demand.
- A recent bullish analysis suggests that Thor has an upside of around 5-10%, and may record a CAGR of 10-15% over the next 1-3 years, but also warns of significant risks and potential downsides.