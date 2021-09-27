Citi upgrades Western Union to Buy on buying opportunity post a recent pullback
Sep. 27, 2021 2:10 PM ETThe Western Union Company (WU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Western Union (WU +2.8%) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $27, representing 34% upside, at Citi.
- Analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar indicated that the 13% pullback in the past three months and current 4.6% dividend yield present an opportunity; in the past 6-months trading, the stock has lost 7.8%.
- The analyst is surprised the stock was not up following the announced Business Solutions segment divestiture as his analysis shows forward earnings growth and margins should rise.
- Further, the development of a global digital bank remains a longer-term opportunity, Shirvaikar contends.
- In early September, the company and Cebuana Lhuillier launched digital money transfers in the Philippines.
