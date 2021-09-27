Citi upgrades Western Union to Buy on buying opportunity post a recent pullback

Sep. 27, 2021 2:10 PM ET The Western Union Company (WU)

A branch of western union financial services in Brussels, Belgium
Alexandros Michailidis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Western Union (WU +2.8%) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $27, representing 34% upside, at Citi.
  • Analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar indicated that the 13% pullback in the past three months and current 4.6% dividend yield present an opportunity; in the past 6-months trading, the stock has lost 7.8%.

