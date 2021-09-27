Plug Power sizzles as Citi analyst touts green hydrogen plans
Sep. 27, 2021 2:12 PM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Plug Power (PLUG +5.2%) jumps to its highest in six weeks as Citigroup analyst P.J. Juvekar maintains his Buy rating and $35 price target after visiting Plug's facilities and management and coming away impressed with the company's plans to expand its capabilities to make hydrogen gas while also lowering costs.
- Juvekar believes Plug Power can make green hydrogen for ~$6/kg, which is much more than the current cost of diesel fuel, but it roughly equals the going rate for deriving hydrogen from natural gas, which he says means Plug can have a business even before it lowers hydrogen costs closer to diesel fuel costs.
- The analyst also sees the proposed infrastructure bill as another positive for hydrogen and Plug, as it includes $8B for hydrogen-production hubs and $1B for green electrolyzer development during 2022-26.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Enterprising Investors thinks Plug Power shares are still expensive even after their 63% drop from a January peak.