Cloudflare falls 5% amid announcement to enter email security
Sep. 27, 2021 2:15 PM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) has made its entry into email security with new offerings to help solve challenges in an easy-to-use way that gives customers more control.
- The company said users will be able to create custom email addresses, manage incoming email routing, and prevent email spoofing and phishing on outgoing emails for free.
- Cloudflare also noted that customers can sign up for early access to its Advanced Email Security Suite, tightly integrated with all of Cloudflare’s Zero Trust solutions.
- “Customers have asked us to address email security for years. Today we’re announcing new tools that will help close the biggest remaining network security risk that Cloudflare hasn’t already covered, until now,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare.
- "While today marks our first step into this space, we ultimately hope to become the leader in email security,” commented Prince.