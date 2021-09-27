Walmart Health partners with Epic, will unify patient records with majority of hospitals

  • Walmart (WMT -0.6%) partners with Epic, the most-widely used health records system, to enhance its healthcare communication, personalization, and information sharing. Epic is used by most of U.S. News & World Report’s top-ranked hospitals and medical schools and the majority of the U.S. population already have their medical records stored in an Epic system.
  • The move will unify Walmart Health patient records with those of the 2,000+ hospitals and 45,000+ clinics that use Epic and allow the company to better serve customers buying its health products and primary care services.
  • "Our vision to provide best in class healthcare, anywhere, anytime includes a seamless experience for our customers, healthcare professional partners and associates. Leveraging best in class partners like Epic and their technology platform will assist us in providing a unified health record," said Walmart Health & Wellness VP Dr. Cheryl Pegus.
  • In another move towards a healthier focus, Walmart recently announced its "Built for Better" initiative to label healthy and environmentally-friendly products.
