United Natural Foods FQ4 Earnings Preview: Beat or Miss?
Sep. 27, 2021 2:14 PM ETUnited Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.84B
- Over the last 2 years, United Natural Foods has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The wholesale food & meat distributor reported a mixed FQ3 report, with sales down 5.9% from a year ago, but 6.7% higher than the pre-pandemic level seen in 2019. Gross margin was 14.60% of sales during the quarter vs. a year ago.
- The management had then guided for FY21 sales of $27B to $27.8B and adjusted EPS of $3.05 to $3.55, stating that the company is well positioned for future growth.
- In its recent investor presentation, the company issued long-term financial targets, projecting FY24 sales to be above $30B; adj. EBITDA above $900M; and EPS above $5.25.
- Financial expectations for average annual growth rates for FY21-FY24: increase net sales by 3-5%, increase adjusted EBITDA by 6-10% and increase in EPS by 12-18%.
- Shares are +131.93% YTD.
- Read a recent bullish analysis on UNFI, where SA contributor Artem Kondrashov estimates a 90%+ potential upside to the stock.