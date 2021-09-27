United Natural Foods FQ4 Earnings Preview: Beat or Miss?

Sep. 27, 2021 2:14 PM ETUnited Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments

Colorful vegetables and fruits vegan food in rainbow colors
MEDITERRANEAN/E+ via Getty Images

  • United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.84B
  • Over the last 2 years, United Natural Foods has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The wholesale food & meat distributor reported a mixed FQ3 report, with sales down 5.9% from a year ago, but 6.7% higher than the pre-pandemic level seen in 2019. Gross margin was 14.60% of sales during the quarter vs. a year ago.
  • The management had then guided for FY21 sales of $27B to $27.8B and adjusted EPS of $3.05 to $3.55, stating that the company is well positioned for future growth.
  • In its recent investor presentation, the company issued long-term financial targets, projecting FY24 sales to be above $30B; adj. EBITDA above $900M; and EPS above $5.25.
  • Financial expectations for average annual growth rates for FY21-FY24: increase net sales by 3-5%, increase adjusted EBITDA by 6-10% and increase in EPS by 12-18%.UNFI long term targets
  • Shares are +131.93% YTD.
  • Read a recent bullish analysis on UNFI, where SA contributor Artem Kondrashov estimates a 90%+ potential upside to the stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.