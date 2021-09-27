Inflation spike may take another year to subside, NY Fed's John Williams says
Sep. 27, 2021 2:18 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor31 Comments
- The spike in inflation caused by the rapid reopening of the company and resulting disconnect between unexpectedly strong demand and supply chain disruptions may take "another year or so" to resolve, said New York Fed President John Williams in an online speech for the Economic Club of New York.
- "As the economy gets through these highly unusual dynamics, I expect inflation to come back down to around 2% next year," Williams said.
- Specifically, longer-term inflation expectations have remained "relatively stable" and are still well-anchored, he said.
- Echoing remarks made by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, Williams said that "a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted," assuming the economy continues to improve as he anticipates. But the Fed reducing purchases of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities won't be applying the brakes to the economy, he said.
- "It is important to remember that even after the asset purchases end, the stance of monetary policy will continue to support a strong and full economic recovery and sustained attainment of 2% average inflation," he said.
- While the central bank is looking for "substantial progress" toward its targets of 2% inflation and maximum employment, its test for hiking rates is stricter. It's looking for the economy to reach conditions consistent with maximum employment and for inflation to moderately exceed 2% for some time.
- "There is still a long way to go before reaching maximum employment, and over time it should become clearer whether we have reached 2% inflation on a sustained basis," he said.
- See also: How well-anchored are long-run inflation expectations? NY Fed analyzes the data