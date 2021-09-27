YouTube TV, NBCUniversal face Thursday content deal expiration
Sep. 27, 2021 2:33 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL, CMCSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor13 Comments
- The latest TV content carriage dispute involves two giants in the media/tech intersection - Google (GOOG -0.3%, GOOGL -0.4%) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) - and the distributor is looking to pass some savings to consumers in the event of a breakdown.
- YouTube TV says that its carriage deal with NBCUniversal expires on Thursday with no deal so far, though it's still in "active conversations" with an "important partner for us."
- If the two are unable to come to an agreement, NBCU channels will no longer be available on YouTube TV, which says in that event it will cut its monthly cost by $10 - to $54.99 from $64.99, which the content is off the platform.
- And YouTube says those of its members who would then be missing content like Sunday Night Football could sign up directly for NBC's Peacock for $4.99/month.