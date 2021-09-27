Micron Technology Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Sep. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor28 Comments
  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.34 (+116.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.21B (+35.5% Y/Y).
  • The analysts expect gross margin of 47%.
  • Cash flow from operations is estimated to be $4.05B.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • Over the last 2 years, MU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • However, analysts have trimmed Micron stock targets ahead of the earnings.
  • J.P. Morgan slashed its target price to $100 from $140, citing some DRAM "softness" heading into the new quarter due to some supply-chain issues in the near term that is feeding into seasonal weakness through the first half of next year.
  • Wall Street remains Bullish on the stock, as do Seeking Alpha authors. The stock has a Quant rating of Very Bullish.
