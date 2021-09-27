China Online Education bounces strongly off its 52-week low

Sep. 27, 2021 3:31 PM ETChina Online Education Group (COE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • China Online Education Group (COE +22.1%) breaks out after sliding to a 52-week low on Friday. The company did not release any major news of note or post a regulatory filing.
  • Volume today on COE is almost double normal activity at 1.3M shares. Short interest on COE is still over 15% of total float.
  • The big rally today coincides with some other Chinese education stocks gaining, although at a more moderate pace.
  • China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) still trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
