China Online Education bounces strongly off its 52-week low
Sep. 27, 2021 3:31 PM ETChina Online Education Group (COE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- China Online Education Group (COE +22.1%) breaks out after sliding to a 52-week low on Friday. The company did not release any major news of note or post a regulatory filing.
- Volume today on COE is almost double normal activity at 1.3M shares. Short interest on COE is still over 15% of total float.
- The big rally today coincides with some other Chinese education stocks gaining, although at a more moderate pace.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) still trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.