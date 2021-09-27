Naked Brand jumps as company provides more clues on potential merger/acquisition partner
Sep. 27, 2021 3:38 PM ETCenntro Electric Group Limited (NAKD)By: SA News Team5 Comments
- Naked Brand (NAKD +18.5%) shares are rising after CEO Justin Davis-Rice issued a letter to shareholders clarifying that the merger or acquisition partner is in the clean technology sector.
- Shares jumped late August after the intimate apparel and swimwear business announced that it had found a potential match following the divestiture of its brick-and-mortar Bendon operations. Details of the transaction were not disclosed other than that the company was in a strong-growth sector.
- Naked Brand has still not disclosed the identity of the partner "This company is a market leader with cutting edge patented proprietary technology that we believe satisfies ... [environmental, social, and governance] mandates," reads the letter. The company believes the path to an agreement is "in sight" but warns that there is no assurance it will result in a business combination.