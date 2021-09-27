PyroGenesis soars 5% amid joint venture to build plant to convert dross residues

Sep. 27, 2021 3:43 PM ETPyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • PyroGenesis Canada (PYR +5.0%) signed joint venture and license agreements with a residue processor to transform dross residues into high value chemical products.
  • PyroGenesis secured an exclusive license to a patented and novel technology which is expected to convert dross residues into high value chemical products.
  • Under the terms of the JV, the exclusive access to the technology initially applies to projects in North America and in the Gulf Cooperation Council nations.
  • This JV not only solidifies our Drosrite™ offering, but it is also able to address a downstream problem that is increasingly plaguing the industry; namely, how to handle dross residues which are becoming more and more regulated and banned from landfills,” said PyroGenesis Chair and CEO P. Peter Pascali.
  • The company said DROSRITE system is a salt-free, sustainable process for maximizing metal recovery from dross, a waste generated in the metallurgical industry.
  • The company noted that the first plant, which which will be built after securing a contract, has been identified within the Gulf Region.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.