PyroGenesis soars 5% amid joint venture to build plant to convert dross residues
Sep. 27, 2021 3:43 PM ETPyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR)By: Ravikash
- PyroGenesis Canada (PYR +5.0%) signed joint venture and license agreements with a residue processor to transform dross residues into high value chemical products.
- PyroGenesis secured an exclusive license to a patented and novel technology which is expected to convert dross residues into high value chemical products.
- Under the terms of the JV, the exclusive access to the technology initially applies to projects in North America and in the Gulf Cooperation Council nations.
- This JV not only solidifies our Drosrite™ offering, but it is also able to address a downstream problem that is increasingly plaguing the industry; namely, how to handle dross residues which are becoming more and more regulated and banned from landfills,” said PyroGenesis Chair and CEO P. Peter Pascali.
- The company said DROSRITE system is a salt-free, sustainable process for maximizing metal recovery from dross, a waste generated in the metallurgical industry.
- The company noted that the first plant, which which will be built after securing a contract, has been identified within the Gulf Region.