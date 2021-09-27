Facebook is unstoppable, even if it's toxic to our mental well-being - Loup Ventures' analyst
Sep. 27, 2021 3:49 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor117 Comments
- Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures, said Monday that Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is "unstoppable" despite potential setbacks like its recent decision to back off its Instagram Kids effort.
- Munster told CNBC that while he thinks FB is "toxic for our mental well-being" he still predicts that the company will continue to reap benefits from the inevitable trend towards increased digitization.
- "Whatever happens with this children's version of Instagram, it doesn't change my prediction that investors will continue to be rewarded for owning Facebook," he said.
- "The reason is that there is only one global directory and that is Facebook and its properties," he added.
- Early Monday, FB revealed that it is pausing work on its Instagram Kids program, responding to criticism that users under 13 shouldn't be exposed to social media.
- "I hope they do kill this project," Munster asserted, saying he preferred that young people have "a couple more years to mature" before entering the digital space.
- However, Munster views the continued development of a digital culture as inevitable, declaring "the metaverse is real." He thinks FB will remain at the forefront of this evolution.
- FB pushed steadily higher from early March through the end of August, capping off the advance with a 52-week high of $384.33.
- It has come off these levels lately, recording a two-month closing low in the middle of last week. On Monday, the stock posted a fractional advance, trading at $354.92 at about 3:45 PM ET.
- Even with the recent moderation, FB has consistently outpaced the broader market since it began its long advance early this year. The stock is up about 33% since mid-March, approximately doubling the return on the S&P 500: