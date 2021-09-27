Facebook is unstoppable, even if it's toxic to our mental well-being - Loup Ventures' analyst

Sep. 27, 2021 3:49 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor117 Comments

Profile page on social media or online portal. Man reading feed, status update or post with mobile phone. Follow, like or send friend request.
Tero Vesalainen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures, said Monday that Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is "unstoppable" despite potential setbacks like its recent decision to back off its Instagram Kids effort.
  • Munster told CNBC that while he thinks FB is "toxic for our mental well-being" he still predicts that the company will continue to reap benefits from the inevitable trend towards increased digitization.
  • "Whatever happens with this children's version of Instagram, it doesn't change my prediction that investors will continue to be rewarded for owning Facebook," he said.
  • "The reason is that there is only one global directory and that is Facebook and its properties," he added.
  • Early Monday, FB revealed that it is pausing work on its Instagram Kids program, responding to criticism that users under 13 shouldn't be exposed to social media.
  • "I hope they do kill this project," Munster asserted, saying he preferred that young people have "a couple more years to mature" before entering the digital space.
  • However, Munster views the continued development of a digital culture as inevitable, declaring "the metaverse is real." He thinks FB will remain at the forefront of this evolution.
  • FB pushed steadily higher from early March through the end of August, capping off the advance with a 52-week high of $384.33.
  • It has come off these levels lately, recording a two-month closing low in the middle of last week. On Monday, the stock posted a fractional advance, trading at $354.92 at about 3:45 PM ET.
  • Even with the recent moderation, FB has consistently outpaced the broader market since it began its long advance early this year. The stock is up about 33% since mid-March, approximately doubling the return on the S&P 500:

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.