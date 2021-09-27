Meet members of the historic 2021 IPO class: consumer brands
- The Russell 2000 this month added a record 62 recent IPOs to its ranks, and Seeking Alpha is profiling all of the index’s new components.
- Here's a look at six companies classified as consumer stocks that just joined the index, listed in alphabetical order:
PowerSchool Holdings
- Wall Street is giving educational-technology firm PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) an A+ so far.
- The company, which sells software systems that help K-12 school systems with everything from online lessons to tracking job applicants, has seen its stock soar since PWSC went public at less than two months ago.
- The stock closed at $26.43 on Thursday, up 46.8% from the $18 a share that PWSC priced at on July 28.
- The software firm works with more than 12,000 districts, schools and other educational institutions in more than 90 countries, serving a total of some 45M students.
- PWSC peers include Grand Canyon University parent Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE), Kaplan test-prep owner Graham Holding Co. (NYSE:GHC) and recently struggling Chinese private-educational firms New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) and Tal Education Group (NYSE:TAL).
- Seeking Alpha spoke to PWSC chief executive Hardeep Gulati in July following the company’s IPO to hear his plans for the future. You can watch his full interview here.
Snap One Holdings
- Don’t confuse Snap One Holdings (NASDAQ:SNPO) with Snapchat parent Snap (NYSE:SNAP) or popular automotive-tools firm Snap-On Inc. (NYSE:SNA). SNPO makes “smart-home” tools like security systems, whole-house audio equipment and more.
- Although Snap One (SNPO) has rallied some 6% so far on Monday, Wall Street hasn’t exactly put out the welcome mat for the stock since it went public July 28.
- SNPO’s initial public offering priced at $18 a share -- the bottom of its expected $18-$21/range. Shares did rise to a $23.81 intraday peak on Sept. 7, but have mostly pulled back since then despite no apparent news. The stock closed Friday at $15.22, 15.4% below SNPO’s initial public offering price.
- Snap One (SNPO) competes relatively directly with Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) and some divisions of Voxx International (NASDAQ:VOXX). However, the stock has trailed both since its July 28 close:
- Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Investor analyzes SNPO’s prospects here.
Torrid Holdings
- Wall Street initially found women’s clothing brand Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) to be very fashionable, pricing its upsized IPO at a top-of-range $21 a share.
- The company, which specializes in plus sizes, then saw its stock pop some 25% intraday in its first trading session on July. In fact, shares eventually peaked on Aug. 24 at $33.19.
- However, the stock has been slimming down ever since despite a recent earnings beat. CURV ended Friday’s session at $17, 19% below its IPO price.
- CURV competes most directly with the likes of plus-size clothier Lane Bryant, but that chain is privately held. Its closest publicly traded competitor is probably online clothing retailer Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX), although SFIX caters to a wide range of both male and female shoppers.
Traeger and Weber
- Rival barbecue-grill makers Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and Weber (NYSE:WEBR) initially heated up the market when they both went public over the summer.
- COOK’s IPO priced at the top of its expected $16-$18/share range and shot up some 32% intraday in its first public session on July 28. The stock eventually peaked on Aug. 10 at $32.59 intraday, 81.1% above its $18 IPO price.
- WEBR took a little longer to catch fire. The company initially cut its IPO’s size and saw it price at $14 a share – well below the offering’s expected $15-$17/share range.
- However, Wall Street quickly warmed up to WEBR, sending the stock up 17.9% to $16.50 on its first trading day Aug. 5. Shares peaked at $20.44 intraday on Aug. 10, up 46% from the company’s IPO price.
- Still, both stocks have since put out more smoke than fire. COOK closed Thursday at $22.74, up 26.3% from its IPO price but down 30.2% from its Aug. 10 peak.
- WEBR ended Friday at $15.41, ahead 10.1% from its IPO price but 24.6% below the stock’s Aug. 10 intraday record high
- Still, WEBR has been the better performer of the two since its Aug. 5 closing:
Zevia PBC
- Investors haven’t been especially sweet on Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA), which makes zero-calorie soda pop, sparkling water, organic tea and other beverages using stevia and other sugar alternatives.
- The stock went public in July at $14 a share, but closed 2.5% lower on its first trading day and rarely cracked the $14 mark in its first month of trading.
- ZVIA did rally in late August and early September to peak at $17.50 intraday, but ran out of fizz since then. The stock is sinking some 9% Monday and closed Friday at $12.66, 9.6% below ZVIA’s IPO price.
- Zevia (ZVIA) offers a rare pure play on healthful drinks. Although it has many competitors in the space, most belong to large beverage conglomerates. For example, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) owns Vitaminwater and Honest T, while Aquafina and Bubly below to Pepsico (NASDAQ:PEP).
- Alkaline88 parent The Alkaline Water Co. (NASDAQ:WTER) represents one of ZVIA’s few publicly traded pure-play rivals. National Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) also owns healthy drinks like La Croix sparkling water, but also make some traditional soda-pop brands as well.
- As for ZVIA, Seeking Alpha’s The Value Investor recently issued a bullish thesis for the stock, arguing that “the long term potential is huge.”
