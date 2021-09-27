Boeing bump credited to strong durable goods report, Barron's Root says

Boeing 787 Dreamliner
  • Boeing (BA +1.3%) trades higher, although off earlier highs, in a move that Barron's credits at least in part to August's much better than expected durable goods orders, which rose at a 1.8% clip compared with the consensus forecast for a mere 0.5% improvement.
  • "The reason for the beat is, essentially, Boeing," Al Root writes, noting that orders gained just 0.2% when excluding transportation equipment.
  • U.S. unfilled transportation orders totaled $821B at the end of August, and unfilled non-defense aircraft orders totaled $598M; as the dominant producer of non-defense aircraft in the U.S., the total U.S. backlog is mostly Boeing's, Root says.
  • New transportation orders hit $81B in August, up from $77B in July, and non-defense aircraft new orders jumped to $16B from $9B in July, so more than 100% of the overall transportation increase came from non-defense aircraft and parts - "Again, that's Boeing," according to Root.
  • Boeing shares have drifted off earlier highs, however, perhaps in response to a Bloomberg report on more quality control problems related to the KC-46 tanker.
  • According to the report, KC-46 deliveries were stopped for about a month earlier this year after U.S. Air Force and company inspectors found a red plastic cap lodged in a fuel valve that caused the uncontrolled flow of fuel from one tank into another.
  • The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Boeing is investigating the recent discovery of empty tequila bottles on one of the new Air Force One planes now being developed.
