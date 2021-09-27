AST SpaceMobile gains 4% amid resolution with GK Launch
Sep. 27, 2021 3:55 PM ETAST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) has risen 3.8% today in first action since a weekend filing amending a launch services deal with Russia's GK Launch Services.
- AST entered into a deal on July 23 with SpaceX to launch its BlueWalker 3 test satellite - a launch originally scheduled to occur under a summer 2020 deal with GK Launch Services.
- But that GK launch was set to coincide with that of a primary payload from an unrelated entity; that payload was delayed, and so AST reached its alternate deal with SpaceX.
- The new letter agreement between AST SpaceMobile and GK Launch Services allows them to seek other opportunities to launch future payloads, and credit $2.7 million that AST already paid GK for future launch services.