SeaSpine gets CE certification for Cranial and Percutaneous Spine module
Sep. 27, 2021 4:12 PM ETSeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE)By: SA News Team
- SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) has received simultaneous CE Mark certification for its Cranial Module and Percutaneous Spine Module for the 7D FLASH Navigation System.
- This expands the applications and functionality of the FLASH Navigation System for cranial surgery and minimally invasive spine surgery for the European market and additional global regions.
- The system uses visible light to create a three-dimensional image for surgical navigation in just seconds, resulting in shorter and more efficient spinal and cranial procedures.
- The speed, accuracy, and efficiency of the technology is intended to provide significant economic value and harnesses the true potential of image guided navigation for spinal and cranial surgery.
- Shares up more than 4% post market.