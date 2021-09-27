SeaSpine gets CE certification for Cranial and Percutaneous Spine module

Wall Street stock market exchange
LeoPatrizi/iStock via Getty Images

  • SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) has received simultaneous CE Mark certification for its Cranial Module and Percutaneous Spine Module for the 7D FLASH Navigation System.
  • This expands the applications and functionality of the FLASH Navigation System for cranial surgery and minimally invasive spine surgery for the European market and additional global regions.
  • The system uses visible light to create a three-dimensional image for surgical navigation in just seconds, resulting in shorter and more efficient spinal and cranial procedures.
  • The speed, accuracy, and efficiency of the technology is intended to provide significant economic value and harnesses the true potential of image guided navigation for spinal and cranial surgery.
  • Shares up more than 4% post market.
