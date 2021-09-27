ICF nabs $30M environmental services contract from BART

Sep. 27, 2021 4:14 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) received a contract from The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) with a ceiling of $30M for providing environmental services to support a major infrastructure expansion to its passenger rail network.
  • ICF has pulled together a team of 25 partners, including 13 disadvantaged business enterprises, to support Phase 1 of the project from 2022-2024.
  • The contract also includes an up to $140M multiyear option to extend the work through Phase 2, which includes the environmental review and permitting phase of project implementation.
