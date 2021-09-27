Proterra to redeem all public, private warrants

Sep. 27, 2021 4:42 PM ETProterra Inc. (PTRA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) said it will redeem all of its public warrants and private placement warrants to buy common stock on Oct. 27 for a redemption price of $0.10/warrant.
  • Payment upon exercise of the warrants may be made either in cash, at an exercise price of $11.50 per common share or on a “cashless basis” in which the exercising holder will receive a number of common stock.
  • The company said that in no event will the number of common shares issued in connection with an exercise on a cashless basis exceed 0.361 shares/warrant.
