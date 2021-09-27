Scientific Games sells OpenBet to Endeavor in $1.2B cash-and-stock deal

Winning an online bet on a football game
andresr/E+ via Getty Images

  • Endeavor (NYSE:EDR) acquires sports betting company OpenBet from Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) for $1B in cash and $200M of Endeavor's class A common stock.
  • OpenBet specializes in betting engine technology, having processed over three billion bets in 2020 for a customer base that includes top-tier sportsbooks such as DraftKings, FanDuel, WynnBet, SkyBet, Ladbrokes and William Hill.
  • The acquisition will expand to Endeavor's sports betting ecosystem, which is currently anchored by live streaming and data feed brand IMG ARENA. “This transformational announcement combines OpenBet’s market-leading sports betting ecosystem with unparalleled access to sports rights, content and data across the Endeavor portfolio,” said the chief executive of Scientific Games's Digital business Jordan Levin.
  • Scientific Games CEO Barry Cottle praised the sale for deleveraging the company and providing it with more financial flexibility.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Endeavor shares are up 6.19% and Scientific Games shares are up 5.79% post-market.
  • Eilers & Krejcik Gaming estimates that the sports betting and iGaming market could reach $40B if legalized in all 50 states.
