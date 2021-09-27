Shell Midstream sees net income hit from Hurricane Ida
Sep. 27, 2021 4:47 PM ETShell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) warns it expects outages and repairs related to Hurricane Ida will knock $45M-$55M off net income for Q3 and $20M-$30M for Q4, resulting in a corresponding reduction of cash available for distributions.
- Most of the impact is related to previously disclosed downtime across various pipeline assets and remediation costs related to assets in the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in southeastern Louisiana.
- The partnership says it carries several insurance policies which may offset some costs of any asset damage and business losses.
- Shell Midstream has turned higher in recent sessions after slumping to a seven-month low; the partnership slashed its distributions by 35% in July after sustaining them through 2020.