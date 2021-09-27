Applied Blockchain reaffirms mining operations to move to North America
Sep. 27, 2021 5:22 PM ETApplied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Applied Blockchain (OTCPK:APLD), a crypto miner that delivers high-performance crypto mining and infrastructure solutions, reaffirms its decision to locate its mining operations in North America even as one of its partners plans to end its ethereum mining pool services.
- "Today, SparkPool, one of our strategic partners, announced its plans to discontinue both its domestic and international Ethereum mining pool services," said Wes Cummins, CEO and chairman of Applied Blockchain. "We do not expect any impact to our business as a result of this move. We do expect that the continued crackdown in China will provide a strong tailwind to our hosting business for the foreseeable future."
- The company broke ground several weeks ago in North Dakota and continues to expect the facility will be operational by the end of the year, Cummins said.
- Applied Blockchain's other partners include Bitmain and General Mining Research.
- In April, Applied Blockchain partnered with SparkPool and General Mining Research for Ether and Altcoin mining market.