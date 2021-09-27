Vicinity Motor raises C$10M in debt financing

Sep. 27, 2021 4:56 PM ETVicinity Motor Corp. (VEV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) announces C$10M financing that will see the debenture units offering at a price of $985 per unit.
  • Each unit comprises of one 8% unsecured convertible debenture of the company at the principal amount of $1,000 and 40 share purchase warrants.
  • The warrants are exercisable at a price of $7.50 per share within 12-month of expiry. The debentures will be repaid in cash at maturity.
  • The company says it intends to use the net proceeds for general working capital and to fund contract requirements for recently received Vicinity bus orders.
  • Press Release
