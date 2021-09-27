Inotiv sells additional $15M senior notes

Sep. 27, 2021 4:59 PM ETInotiv, Inc. (NOTV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) raised an additional $15M via its previously announced private offering of senior notes.
  • The contract research organization closed its offering of $140M of 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2027, including $15M of additional notes sold to to qualified institutional buyers.
  • The gross proceeds to the were ~$134.5M.
  • Inotiv intends to use the net proceeds, along with borrowings under a new senior secured term loan facility, to fund the cash purchase price of the company's acquisition of Envigo RMS Holding Corp.
  • NOTV -1.99% after hours to $32.00
