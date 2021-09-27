U.S.'s 5.2% unemployment rate is understated; Jerome Powell Senate testimony
- The August unemployment rate of 5.2% "understates the shortfall in employment, particularly as participation in the labor market has not moved up from the low rates that have prevailed for most of the past year," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will tell the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday.
- While U.S. economic growth is expected to continue at a strong pace in 2021's second half, the rise of COVID-19 has slowed the recovery, he'll say according to his prepared remarks.
- He acknowledges that inflation remained elevated longer than he originally expected due to supply bottlenecks in some sectors. "These effects have been larger and longer lasting than anticipated, but they will abate, and as they do, inflation is expected to drop back toward our longer-run 2% goal."
- Powell repeats that the path of the economy will depend on the course of the virus, meaning risks to the outlook continue. "The Delta variant has led to a surge in cases, causing significant human suffering and slowing the economic recovery. Continued progress on vaccinations would help support a return to more normal economic conditions," he will say.
- He further will point out that many of the emergency programs instituted under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act provided support "through a very difficult year and are now closed."
- The Fed completed the sales of its assets from the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility on Aug. 31, and it also recently closed the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility, which is no in runoff mode.
- It's also managing the paydown of assets in other CARES Act facilities as they wind down, he will say.
- Three Fed officials spoke today, with each of them addressing the rise in inflation caused by the pandemic — Lael Brainard, New York Fed's John Williams, Chicago Fed's Charles Evans.
- In other Fed news, Boston Fed's Eric Rosengren and Dallas Fed's Rob Kaplan will retire after they came under pressure for their investment activities last year.