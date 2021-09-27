Leidos partnership rolls out MHS GENESIS EHRs to additional Hawaii providers
Sep. 27, 2021 5:08 PM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health (LPDH) (NYSE:LDOS) delivered the MHS GENESIS electronic health record (EHR) to an additional 4,800 clinicians and other providers as part of its most recent Wave deployment to 130 locations in Hawaii.
- MHS GENESIS is being deployed across the continental U.S. and overseas through a total of 23 waves. The EHR was developed by the Leidos Partnership for Defense Health, which has also been been providing program management and technical expertise to the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS) since 2015.
- Earlier today, Leidos' unit Dynetics secured $237M US army contract