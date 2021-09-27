WinVest Acquisition raises additional $15M from underwriters of IPO
Sep. 27, 2021 5:10 PM ETWinVest Acquisition Corp. Units (WINVU), WINVBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- WinVest Acquisition (NASDAQ:WINVU) raised an additional $15M after the underwriters of its Nasdaq IPO exercised their option in full to buy 1.5M units at $10 apiece.
- The company sold 11.5M units, including the 1,5M units bought by the underwriters, for total gross proceeds of $115M.
- Each unit consists of one common stock, one right and one redeemable warrant. Each right entitles the holder to receive 1/15 of one share upon closing of an initial business combination and each redeemable warrant can be used to buy 1/2 common share at $11.50/whole share.