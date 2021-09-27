Sempra Energy to take $1.1B charge for Aliso Canyon settlement
Sep. 27, 2021 5:13 PM ETSempra (SRE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Sempra Energy's Southern California Gas (NYSE:SRE) says it expects to record a ~$1.1B after-tax charge, to be reflected in Sempra's Q3 results, after reaching agreements that are expected to resolve substantially all material civil litigation against SoCalGas related to the 2015 Aliso Canyon natural gas storage leak.
- As a result, Sempra lowers guidance for FY 2021 GAAP EPS to $3.83-$4.43 from $7.41-$8.01 previously while also expecting to finish at the upper end of the range for its full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $7.75-$8.35, in line with $8.13 analyst consensus estimate; the company also reaffirms its FY 2022 EPS guidance of $8.10-$8.70.
- Finally, Sempra also says it has met all closing conditions and is scheduled to complete the sale of a 20% interest in Sempra Infrastructure to KKR on October 1.
