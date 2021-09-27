Starboard Value fund takes 8%-plus stake in Huntsman - WSJ

Sep. 27, 2021 5:27 PM ETHuntsman Corporation (HUN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments

Petrochemical Plant Illuminated at Dusk
Bim/E+ via Getty Images

  • Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) +3.8% post-market after the Wall Street Journal reports activist hedge fund Starboard Value has taken a stake of more than 8% in the company, which would be valued at $500M or more.
  • Starboard also plans to seek changes to improve the company's stock performance, according to the report, although the exact nature of the intended changes is not certain.
  • Huntsman shares are little changed since the company's IPO in 2005, closing today at $28.07 vs. $24.50 on its first day of trading, according to WSJ.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Value Investor Research sees Huntsman as a "bullish play within [an] active takeover environment."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.