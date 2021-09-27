Starboard Value fund takes 8%-plus stake in Huntsman - WSJ
Sep. 27, 2021 Huntsman Corporation (HUN)
- Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) +3.8% post-market after the Wall Street Journal reports activist hedge fund Starboard Value has taken a stake of more than 8% in the company, which would be valued at $500M or more.
- Starboard also plans to seek changes to improve the company's stock performance, according to the report, although the exact nature of the intended changes is not certain.
- Huntsman shares are little changed since the company's IPO in 2005, closing today at $28.07 vs. $24.50 on its first day of trading, according to WSJ.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Value Investor Research sees Huntsman as a "bullish play within [an] active takeover environment."