Innovative Industrial Properties acquires property to lease to Goodness Growth
Sep. 27, 2021 5:36 PM ETIIPRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR), or IIP, extends its real estate relationship with Goodness Growth Holdings, by acquiring ~92 acres in New York adjacent to a property that IIP leases to Goodness Growth.
- The purchase price for the land was ~$10.2M. At the same time, IIP amends its existing lease with Goodness Growth to include the new project to partner on the development of 324K square feet of industrial space.
- Goodness Growth intends to operate the consolidated property as a licensed cannabis cultivation and processing facility upon completion of development.
- IIP is expected to provide reimbursement to Goodness Growth for the construction of the new building of up to ~$46.1M. Including this transaction, IIP leases two properties to Goodness Growth (one in New York and one in Minnesota), representing 453K square feet of industrial and greenhouse space (including space under development) and a total commitment (including purchase prices and commitments to fund development, but excluding transaction costs) of ~$72.8M.
- Earlier this month, IIP acquired a Missouri property that it leased to CPC of Missouri - Smithville.