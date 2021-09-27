Raytheon, Northrop Grumman successfully test fire hypersonic weapon
Sep. 27, 2021 6:30 PM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), NOCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor40 Comments
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) say they successfully completed the first flight test of a scramjet-powered Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept for the U.S. Department of Defense.
- The companies say they are "on track" to deliver a weapon prototype to the Pentagon that can reach and cruise at hypersonic speeds - more than 5x the speed of sound.
- The test missile was released from an aircraft, a solid rocket motor propelled the weapon to supersonic speed, then a scramjet engine - which forcibly compresses air before combustion - ignited and accelerated the weapon, enabling it to reach hypersonic flight.
- The companies signed an agreement in 2019 to develop, produce and integrate Northrop's scramjet engines onto Raytheon's air-breathing hypersonic weapons.