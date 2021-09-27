TotalEnergies sees global oil demand peaking before 2030
Sep. 27, 2021 12:27 PM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments
- TotalEnergies (TTE +3.1%) says its business will now work under the assumption that global oil demand will peak before 2030, earlier than previously expected, as the world more rapidly transitions away from fossil fuels.
- The company's 2021 Energy Outlook, presented at its Investor Day, anticipates demand for crude oil leveling out around 2030 and slowly declining afterwards, although natural gas is seen continuing to play a role in the energy transition to ensure firm power, particularly when accompanied by carbon capture and storage technology.
- Oil demand would drop to 40M-64M bbl/day by 2050, depending on how strongly policies and habits change, compared with nearly 100M bbl/day in global consumption in 2019, before COVID-19 hit demand.
- TotalEnergies also says it expects a sharp rise in the use of renewable energy, with power generation more than doubling by 2050, driven mostly by wind and solar.
- Separately, TotalEnergies and Safran say they signed a partnership agreement to jointly develop technical and commercial solutions for the decarbonization of the aviation industry.