Hyatt prices senior notes offering
Sep. 28, 2021 12:06 AM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) has priced its public offering of:
- $700M of senior notes due 2023, which will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 1.300%;
- $300M of floating rate senior notes due 2023, which will bear interest at a rate equal to Compounded SOFR, reset quarterly, plus 105 basis points; and
- $750M of 1.800% senior notes due 2024.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund a portion of the $2.7B purchase price for acquisition of Apple Leisure Group, to refinance all of its $750M of floating rate notes due 2022 and for general corporate purposes.
- Hyatt will have the option to redeem all or any portion of the notes at 100% of their principal amount on or after October 1, 2022.
- Closing date is October 1, 2021.