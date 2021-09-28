Asia-Pacific shares mixed; China industrial profits rise at slower pace in August

Sep. 28, 2021 1:12 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

  • Japan -0.31%.
  • China +0.53%. Industrial Profits for August surged 10.1% Y/Y to ¥680.3B ($105B) with a 16.4% gain in July.
  • Profits grew at a slower pace as manufacturers struggled with high commodity and raw material prices, COVID-19 outbreaks and shortages of some key components.
  • For the January-August period, industrial firms’ profits rose 49.5% Y/Y to ¥5.61T, slowing from a 57.3% increase in the first seven months of 2021.
  • Hong Kong +1.46%.
  • Australia -1.32%. Retail sales fell 1.7% M/M in August, expected -2.5%.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones climbed 71.37 points or 0.2% to 34,869.37 while S&P 500 shed 0.28% to 4,443.11 and Nasdaq dipped 0.52% to 14,969.97.
  • Oil prices were higher, with Brent crude futures up 0.79% to $80.16/barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.86% to $76.10/barrel.
  • U.S. stock futures edge mixed. Dow Jones +0.16%; S&P 500 +0.03; Nasdaq -0.15%.
