European shares pull back, German consumer confidence index rose in October
Sep. 28, 2021 4:18 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London -0.32%. Shares edged lower dragged down by mining stocks.
- Germany -0.69%. German consumer morale brightened going into October with GfK consumer confidence index climbing to 0.3 points from a revised -1.1 points for September, outstripping forecast for -1.6.
- GfK notes that both economic and income expectations showed significant improvement alongside a rise in spending propensity.
- France -1.14%. French consumer confidence index rose to 102 from 99 in August, beating forecast of 100 in a Reuters poll.
- Households’ concerns about unemployment fell to their lowest level since February 2020.
- The number seeking work at unemployment agencies has fallen sharply since April. The jobless claims dropped 51,100 in August to 3,308,700, just above the level seen before the crisis started.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.04% in early trade, with drop in tech stocks to lead losses while oil and gas shares gained.
- Other events in focus include ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech at the ECB Forum on Central Banking at 1 p.m. London time and OPEC’s World Oil Outlook which is due Tuesday early afternoon.
- In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.53%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield up three basis points to -0.19%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield rose four basis points to 0.99%.