STEP Energy Services announces new appointments to executive leadership team
Sep. 28, 2021 5:33 AM ETSTEP Energy Services Ltd. (SNVVF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
STEP Energy Services (OTCPK:SNVVF) has appointed Mr. Klaas Deemter as STEP’s Senior Vice President Finance effective October 12, 2021 to succeed Mr. Kelly, who plans to retire as announced in June.
As STEP’s SVP Finance, Mr. Deemter will work with STEP’s EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Kelly, on a leadership transition plan that will see Mr. Deemter assume initial responsibility for strategic initiatives with a plan to succeed Mr. Kelly as STEP’s Chief Financial Officer upon the release of STEP’s third quarter 2021 financial statements.
Mr. Kelly will assist STEP in an advisory capacity through the fourth quarter to allow for an orderly transition period.
Mr. Deemter most recently served as interim CFO for Trican Well Service Ltd.