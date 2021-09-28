HSBC launches sustainable finance product suite in Canada
- HSBC Bank Canada, a subsidiary of HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) has launched five new sustainable finance tools for commercial and global banking clients : Green Deposits, Green Trade Finance, Green Revolving Credit Facilities, Sustainability-Linked Loans, and Green Equipment Financing.
- “HSBC is the first bank in Canada to make such a comprehensive suite of options available for Canadian companies to take action on sustainability,” said Alan Turner, Head of Commercial Banking for HSBC Bank Canada. “Much of the focus to date has been on the large corporate and institutional markets. With these new tools, support for companies to achieve their sustainability goals is no longer the preserve of big businesses. Tools are now available for small and medium-sized businesses too.”
- Recently, HSBC Bank Canada also launched Energy Efficiency and Electric Vehicle Loans for personal banking clients.