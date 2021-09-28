Huntsman, KPX chemical establish polyurethane system solutions joint venture
Sep. 28, 2021 5:44 AM ETHuntsman Corporation (HUN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- KPX Chemical and Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) announced the establishment of a joint venture named KPX Huntsman Polyurethanes Automotive, or KHPUA.
- The joint venture will create and provide polyurethane system solutions to Korean automakers from a specialty polyurethanes manufacturing facility at KPX Chemical's Ulsan plant.
- Under the new JV, KPX Chemical will leverage its 47-years' experience in polyol technology and know-how by combining it with Huntsman's proven ability to develop high performance, differentiated, MDI-based automotive solutions for vehicle manufacturers and its fully integrated global supply chain.
- Operations are expected to commence by the end of October.
- The Korean automotive industry is undergoing changes and presents new opportunities for polyurethane system solutions.