Huntsman, KPX chemical establish polyurethane system solutions joint venture

Sep. 28, 2021 5:44 AM ETHuntsman Corporation (HUN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • KPX Chemical and Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) announced the establishment of a joint venture named KPX Huntsman Polyurethanes Automotive, or KHPUA.
  • The joint venture will create and provide polyurethane system solutions to Korean automakers from a specialty polyurethanes manufacturing facility at KPX Chemical's Ulsan plant.
  • Under the new JV, KPX Chemical will leverage its 47-years' experience in polyol technology and know-how by combining it with Huntsman's proven ability to develop high performance, differentiated, MDI-based automotive solutions for vehicle manufacturers and its fully integrated global supply chain.
  • Operations are expected to commence by the end of October.
  • The Korean automotive industry is undergoing changes and presents new opportunities for polyurethane system solutions.
