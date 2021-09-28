AstraZeneca’s Saphnelo OK'd in Japan for systemic lupus erythematosus
Sep. 28, 2021 6:11 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- AstraZeneca’s (NASDAQ:AZN) Saphnelo (anifrolumab) has been approved in Japan for the treatment of adult patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a serious autoimmune disease.
- The approval was based on efficacy and safety data from the Saphnelo clinical development program, including the TULIP Phase III trials and MUSE Phase II trial.
- In these trials, more patients treated with Saphnelo experienced a reduction in overall disease activity and achieved sustained reduction in oral corticosteroid use compared to placebo.
- "Saphnelo is the first and only type I interferon receptor antagonist to receive approval in Japan," said Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D.