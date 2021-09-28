AstraZeneca’s Saphnelo OK'd in Japan for systemic lupus erythematosus

Sep. 28, 2021 6:11 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments

Lupus Erythematosus. Medicine. 3D Illustration
Tashatuvango/iStock via Getty Images

  • AstraZeneca’s (NASDAQ:AZN) Saphnelo (anifrolumab) has been approved in Japan for the treatment of adult patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a serious autoimmune disease.
  • The approval was based on efficacy and safety data from the Saphnelo clinical development program, including the TULIP Phase III trials and MUSE Phase II trial.
  • In these trials, more patients treated with Saphnelo experienced a reduction in overall disease activity and achieved sustained reduction in oral corticosteroid use compared to placebo.
  • "Saphnelo is the first and only type I interferon receptor antagonist to receive approval in Japan," said Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.