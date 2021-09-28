Ormat Technologies and PT Archi to form a joint venture in Indonesia
Sep. 28, 2021 6:20 AM ETOrmat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)By: SA News Team
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) and PT Archi Indonesia Tbk announced an agreement to establish a Joint Venture company, PT Toka Tindung Geothermal.
- The new JV company is designed to explore geothermal energy prospects in the Bitung area of the North Sulawesi region, especially within the Toka Tindung gold mine concession area.
- This is also in line with the Government's target to expand electricity generation from renewable energy sources.
- The JV will have 75% shareholding interest of Ormat, while 25% shareholding interest will be owned by Archi, subject to necessary approvals.