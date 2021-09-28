Babcock & Wilcox acquires renewable services firm, Voda A/S
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) has acquired VODA A/S, a multi-brand aftermarket parts and service provider for the waste-to-energy and biomass-to-energy markets based in Vejen, Denmark.
- Financial terms were not dislcosed.
- The transaction is expected to close at the end of October 2021 after regulatory review in Denmark.
- The company will form B&W Renewable Service to integrate the VODA A/S and B&W Vølund aftermarket services businesses, which will serve as B&W’s platform for its renewable service business in Europe.
- B&W Renewable Service will be led by VODA’s Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Nysted Sørensen.
- “This strategic acquisition brings together B&W’s and VODA’s strengths and creates a solid foundation to further expand our service business in Europe’s fast-growing renewable energy market,” said Kenneth Young, B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.