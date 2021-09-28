Gogo shares gains after company lifts long-term financial targets
Sep. 28, 2021 Gogo Inc. (GOGO)
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) now expects revenue growth at a CAGR of ~15% from 2020 to 2025 vs. a prior target of at least 10%.
- The Company targets annual adjusted EBITDA margin rising from 40% in 2021 to 45% in 2025 vs. prior 35%-40%.
- Free Cash Flow of ~$125 million in 2023, following the deployment of its 5G network in 2022, and about $200 million in 2025 vs. prior target of more than $100 million in 2023 with significant Free Cash Flow growth thereafter.
- "Growth in private air travel continues to expand, fueling what we expect will be sustained growth in demand for inflight connectivity as customers seek to replicate their home and office connectivity in the air," said Oakleigh Thorne, Chairman and CEO of Gogo.
- Shares +4% premarket.