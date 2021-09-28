CLS Holdings, Ranson Shepherd announces 50/50 JV to manufacture pre-rolls

Sep. 28, 2021 6:49 AM ETCLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Joint venture agreement lying on table, pen and eyeglasses on official document
Motortion/iStock via Getty Images

  • CLS Holdings (OTCQB:CLSH) announced a 50/50 joint venture with RANSON SHEPHERD to manufacture pre-rolls, a category that represented ~11% of overall cannabis sales in Nevada in 2020.
  • The collaborative venture is expected to allow for the rapid production of high quality, low-cost pre-rolls and anticipates producing 200,000+ pre-rolls per month after a start-up period.
  • The joint venture will utilize the Company's existing 22,500 sq ft manufacturing facility creating economies of scale and plans to create its own pre-rolls as well as manufacture pre-rolls for other brands under exclusive licensing agreements.
  • The JV is expected to provide a structural cost advantage and become one of the lowest cost providers based on raw material procurement, create additional jobs and anticipates achieving gross margins in-line with CLS' standalone gross margins and to become accretive to CLS.
  • The Company anticipates beginning production of the joint venture's pre rolls in the Q1 of 2022.
