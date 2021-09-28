UPS attracts bull call from Evercore ISI off notable pricing power
Sep. 28, 2021 6:57 AM ETUPSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Evercore ISIS starts off coverage on UPS (NYSE:UPS) with an Outperform rating.
- The firm thinks the management change to a "Better not Bigger" strategy with a focus on capital discipline, revenue quality (pricing) and relative strengths is a change catalyst that is very well timed and coincided with an unprecedented e-commerce surge last year.
- Parcel carriers like UPS are noted to have pricing power in an inflationary environment and it is observed that headline rate increases do not fully capture the influence of surcharges (peak period, large package, and specific zones), volume caps and repricing. Free cash flow generation and dividend growth are anticipated on the road ahead.
- The firm assigns a base case price target of $225 to UPS and a bull case PT of $250.
- Shares of UPS are down 0.82% premarket to $185.31.
