FDA grants Priority Review to Viiv Healthcare’s cabotegravir long-acting NDA in HIV

Sep. 28, 2021

Pills on Hiv aids paper
Gam1983/iStock via Getty Images

  • The FDA has accepted and granted Priority Review for ViiV Healthcare's New Drug Application (NDA) for investigational, injectable cabotegravir long-acting for pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP.
  • The FDA has set a target approval date of 24 January 2022.
  • If approved, cabotegravir would be the first, long-acting therapy for the prevention of HIV for individuals at risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection, who have a negative HIV-1 test prior to initiation.
  • The NDA was based on the results from two phase IIb/III studies, HPTN 083 and HPTN 084. The blinded, randomized portions of both studies were stopped after cabotegravir was shown to be superior to daily oral emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (FTC/TDF) tablets in preventing the acquisition of HIV.
  • ViiV Healthcare will initiate submissions of cabotegravir long-acting for PrEP to other regulatory authorities by year end.
  • ViiV Healthcare is the HIV-focused joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY).
