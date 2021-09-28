ViiV Healthcare inks licensing deal with Shionogi to develop HIV integrase inhibitor

Sep. 28, 2021

  • ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY) as shareholders, announces an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with Shionogi & Co. for S-365598, a third-generation investigational integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI) with potential for use in ultra long-acting HIV regimens.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, ViiV will make an upfront payment of £20M to Shionogi, a £15M payment for the achievement of a clinical development milestone and royalties on net sales.
  • Shionogi will contribute to development costs up to an annual maximum.
  • Preclinical studies are underway. ViiV and Shionogi intend to initiate first time in human studies with S-365598 by 2023.
  • Recently, FDA granted Priority Review to Viiv Healthcare’s cabotegravir long-acting NDA in HIV prevention.
