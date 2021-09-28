Alibaba adds Tencent's WeChat Pay option to some of its apps
Sep. 28, 2021 7:24 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)TCEHY, TCTZFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- China's Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) has started offering payment services from Tencent Holdings' (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat on a number of its apps, after the government ordered major tech firms to stop blocking each other's services and links - Reuters.
- Alibaba’s other apps Shuqi, Damai and Koala, are also now supporting Tencent’s payments service.
- Alibaba also said it is waiting on Tencent’s approval to bring WeChat Pay to its used goods marketplace Idle Fish, grocery store app Hema and discount shopping service Taobao Deals.
- Tencent too has started unblocking links to rivals’ content on WeChat.
- Alibaba already has its own payment service Alipay, run by its affiliate Ant Group.
- Earlier today, Alibaba announced crypto bans on its platform.