Alibaba adds Tencent's WeChat Pay option to some of its apps

  • China's Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) has started offering payment services from Tencent Holdings' (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat on a number of its apps, after the government ordered major tech firms to stop blocking each other's services and links - Reuters.
  • Alibaba’s other apps Shuqi, Damai and Koala, are also now supporting Tencent’s payments service.
  • Alibaba also said it is waiting on Tencent’s approval to bring WeChat Pay to its used goods marketplace Idle Fish, grocery store app Hema and discount shopping service Taobao Deals.
  • Tencent too has started unblocking links to rivals’ content on WeChat.
  • Alibaba already has its own payment service Alipay, run by its affiliate Ant Group.
  • Earlier today, Alibaba announced crypto bans on its platform.
