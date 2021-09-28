Arrowhead gets $10M milestone payment from Janssen as part of ARO-JNJ1 development
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) has earned a $10M milestone payment from Janssen Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:JNJ) related to the dosing of the fifth patient in an early-stage trial of ARO-JNJ1.
- ARO-JNJ1 is an investigational RNAi therapeutic candidate which utilizes Arrowhead’s proprietary Targeted RNAi Molecule ((TRiM)) platform.
- Arrowhead entered into a license and collaboration agreement, and into a research collaboration and option agreement, with Janssen in October 2018.
- The company is also eligible for additional payments when future milestones are met and is also eligible for royalties on commercial sales of ARO-JNJ1.